Person struck, killed by vehicle in southeast Charlotte

Posted:Jan 23 2017 07:44PM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 08:06PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Monday night in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. 

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Monroe Road. 

Police said the person was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. 

Related: Police identify man struck, killed by car in north Charlotte

No word on the circumstances surrounding this incident. The pedestrian's name will be released pending family notification. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

'

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories