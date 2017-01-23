Person struck, killed by vehicle in southeast Charlotte

- One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle Monday night in southeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Monroe Road.

Police said the person was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

No word on the circumstances surrounding this incident. The pedestrian's name will be released pending family notification.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

