- The romance, the music, the dancing and the passion of DIRTY DANCING -- not to mention the nostalgia of this icon of the 1980s -- returns to movie screens this Sunday, Jan. 30 and next Wednesday, February 1.

Two movie theaters in the Charlotte area will be screening the pop-culture favorite at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Stonecrest At Piper Glen 22, Charlotte NC

Greensboro Grande Stadium 16, Greensboro NC

Greenville Grande Stadium 14, Greenville NC

North Hills Stadium 14, Raleigh NC

Tinseltown Salisbury, Salisbury NC

Mayfaire Stadium 16, Wilmington NC

Crossroads Stadium 20, Cary NC

Silverspot Cinema @ Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill NC

Tickets are on sale now for this presentation from Fathom Events and Lionsgate.

Viewers will be able to "have the time of their lives" all over again...but DIRTY DANCING is on the big screen for these four performances only!