Police: 10-year-old hit by vehicle in east Charlotte

- A 10-year-old was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.



Officers responded to the 7400 block of Sterling Haven Road around 7:00 a.m.



When officers arrived they found a 10-year-old that had been hit by a vehicle. The child suffered minor injuries, according to police and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Police say the driver left the scene because family members were causing a disturbance but returned later.



