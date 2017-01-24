Authorities: Babysitter charged for stealing checks from family

- A woman has been charged with larceny after stealing checks from someone she babysat for, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.



On Wednesday, January 11, the sheriff's office received a report of larceny of checks.



The victim told the sheriff's office they had several checks stolen from his residence out of two different checkbooks.



He told the detectives he noticed the check were stolen after letting Brittany Butler babysit a few days before.



The man told police he checked his bank accounts and saw that several of the checks had been cashed at the State Employees' Credit Union in Mooresville and in Huntersville on Tuesday, January 10 and 11.



A detective was able to get copies of the cashed checks and surveillance camera footage of the Butler cashing the checks.



All the checks were written out to Brittany Butler according to the bank. Her account was used to cash the checks.



On November 29, Butler was charged for stealing packages in the Brawley School Road area. The vehicle Butler was driving in the security camera footage from the banks was the same used in the larceny of packages that happened in November.



Butler was charged with two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, two counts of uttering forged instrument and one count of misdemeanor larceny.



She was arrested on Thursday, January 19, in Rowan County on unrelated charges and the warrants issued for this incident were served while she was incarcerated at the Rowan County Detention Center. She was given a $15,000 secured bond for the Iredell County charges and the information about the checks cashed at the Huntersville bank were forward onto Huntersville PD, according to the sheriff's office.

