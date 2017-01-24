Deputies seek help in identifying man in Lancaster County armed robbery

- The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a local business at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened at 7:42 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the Community Discount Beverage located at 2095 Lynwood Drive in Lancaster.

Two employees were in the store at the time of the robbery and told deputies a man came in with his black T-shirt off, wrapped around his face.

The robber pointed a semi-automatic handgun at one of the employees and demanded money. The employee told deputies he complied. The robber also demanded and was given several packs of Newport cigarettes before he ran out of the store.

The robber did not fire the pistol, and no one was hurt.

The robber was described by the employees as approximately 5’9” tall, skinny, with long dreadlocks. He has a scar on his back just under his right shoulder blade. The suspect was last seen wearing dark jeans and black sneakers with white trim.

Investigators reviewed video footage of the incident. Moments before the robbery a white automobile appearing to be a Subaru Crosstrek pulled into the store parking lot, and a man wearing a camouflage jacket got out of the car, entered the store, and attempted to sell sneakers to the employees.

This man left the store and returned to the car, which circled the building before again stopping in the parking lot. The robber then got out of the car and committed the robbery. After the robbery the robber got back into the car, which headed north on Lynwood Drive toward Airport Road.

Investigators believe the same car had been at the Pantry Pak at 2014 Lynwood Drive earlier in the evening. A man wearing a camouflage jacket went into the Pantry Pak asking for jumper cables for his car.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or email www.sccrimestoppers.com.