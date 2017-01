Charlotte Checkers 'served up smiles' to kids at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital Local News Charlotte Checkers 'served up smiles' to kids at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital The Charlotte Checkers surprised kids at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital Tuesday with new furry friends.

Checkers fans donated the stuffed animals during the team's teddy bear toss game.

Novant Health is the official health care provider for the Charlotte Checkers and partner together in a furry surprise.