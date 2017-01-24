Public sounds off about possbilty on bringing MLS to Queen City Local News Public sounds off about possbilty on bringing MLS to Queen City A packed public hearing on Tuesday had people speak out over the possibility of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte.

Tens of millions of future taxpayer dollars are on the line as the Mecklenburg County Commissioners face a Tuesday, January 31st deadline to submit a bid to the league office.

$87.5 million dollars to be exact is what taxpayers would have to shell out to bring soccer to the Queen City.

Around 50 people had three minutes max to tell whether or not they thought a new soccer franchise would be beneficial.

This Friday at 4 p.m. Mayor Jennifer Roberts will hold another meeting to allow the public to voice their opinion.