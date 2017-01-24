Waxhaw residents at odds with new slogan, 'The Haw' Local News Waxhaw residents at odds with new slogan, 'The Haw' Country pride or a corny embarrassment? That's the debate in Waxhaw over their new slogan.

What’s all ‘The Haw’ about in Waxhaw?

"We’re not the Hee-Haw. We’re Wahaw,” an annoyed resident said. “I have no clue why someone would even come up with that name."

Kathleen Reid runs Elegant Junque New Tiques in downtown Waxhaw. Like many business owners, from Black Chicken to Farmhouse Roots, she said a lot goes into a name.

“I don’t feel The Haw represents Waxhaw,” Reid said.

That’s why Reid, like hundreds of others, is ticked off at the town’s $20,000 rebranding campaign, which includes a nickname The Haw.

“I’m in shock that somebody would make a name that sounds like we’re calling the hogs down to the Haw.”

A lot of people said they’re not happy about the change. Around 400 people have already petitioned for Waxhaw to do away with Wax-off.

Petitioners said they don’t want to be compared to the country classic Hee-Haw television series.

“We’re better than that. Who wants to shop in the Hee-Haw?”

But there’s opposition as petitioners take their complaints to town commissioners Tuesday night.

“I have no problem with The Haw, but I do have a problem with people who want to judge me if they think I’m from Hee-Haw because when I see that person I think it’s the same person who would judge me on the color of my skin, the language I speak or the religion I practice,” one resident explained.

Commissioner Brenda Stewart was is only official speaking against The Haw after public comment. But there’s no plan of action to remove it at this time.

The $20,000 rebranding includes a newsletter and website. There was never a public hearing on the change, according to town officials.

“Everyone makes mistakes and when you make a mistake you should admit it and remedy it.”

Which is why people aren’t letting this Haw slide.