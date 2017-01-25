Metal discs scatter across I-85 SB after tractor-trailer crash

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Metal tops to drums scattered across I-85 SB Wednesday morning shutting the highway down after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the tractor-trailer told FOX 46 Charlotte he was coming from Baltimore and was only 5 miles away from his final destination when a vehicle cut in front of him and he crashed.
The crash blocked all lanes on I-85 SB at Statesville Avenue, Exit 39. Some vehicles were able to use the left shoulder while crews used snow plows to clear the highway.
No injuries were reported.
Metal tops of drums covered I85 this morning near exit 39 Statesville Ave. Snow plows were used to push debris from crash to side @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/AkN5gNAFXX— Lauren Dugan (@DuganFOX46) January 25, 2017