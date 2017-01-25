Metal discs scatter across I-85 SB after tractor-trailer crash

- Metal tops to drums scattered across I-85 SB Wednesday morning shutting the highway down after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.



The driver of the tractor-trailer told FOX 46 Charlotte he was coming from Baltimore and was only 5 miles away from his final destination when a vehicle cut in front of him and he crashed.

The crash blocked all lanes on I-85 SB at Statesville Avenue, Exit 39. Some vehicles were able to use the left shoulder while crews used snow plows to clear the highway.



No injuries were reported.