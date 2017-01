- Police are searching for the suspect they say sexually assaulted a woman Monday in south Charlotte.

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Murrayhill Road.

The victim was walking down the street when the suspect came up and forcibly fondled her, according to a police report filed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. She suffered bruises and scratches, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.