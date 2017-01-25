Iredell Co. man attempts to cover up murder, additional drug charges expected

Photo of the scene at Brookcreek Drive in Troutman

- A Troutman man is facing murder charges after deputies say he shot another man inside his home and then tried to cover it up. A large quantity of illegal drugs was also found inside the residence, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 they responded to a home on Brookcreek Drive in Troutman in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Kelvin Ramone Velez, 20, of Charlotte, dead on scene from apparent gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, Jackson Tyler, 21, originally told police a woman knocked on his door and then the victim, Velez, rushed in with a gun and starting shooting. Tyler claimed he ran from the man and then turned around to see Velez dead. Tyler’s initial statement said he didn’t know Velez or how he got shot.

As the investigation continued, deputies discovered Tyler and Velez did in fact know each other. Tyler also waited about an hour before calling 911.

A search of the home revealed a large amount of illegal drugs including marijuana and suspected ecstasy estimated to be more than 3,000 tablets. Evidence at the scene also indicated Tyler, who according to his criminal history is not allowed to possess firearms, was making suppressors (also known as silencers) and other firearm components in the home.

Detectives determined there was no evidence that Velez shot at Tyler as he had explained. Tyler’s story also changed multiple times, with him stating he might have had a gun and might have tripped and accidently shot Velez.

Based on the evidence, Tyler was arrested and charged with murder. Additional felony charges for drug offenses are pending, police say.

Both Velez and Tyler have past criminal arrests for drug related offenses.

Tyler is currently being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.