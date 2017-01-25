Prosecutors seek death penalty against relative in 2016 murder of Hickory woman

- Prosecutors announced Wednesday they’re seeking capital punishment against one of the suspects in the murder of a Hickory woman last October.

Court officials said they will pursue the death penalty against Micky Lee Swink. He is accused of killing Patricia Diane Swink, 66, at her home in Hickory on October 31, 2016.

Tina Louise Swink, 50, is also accused of first-degree murder in the death of Patricia Swink, a relative of both defendants.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not pursue capital punishment in Tina Swink’s case. However, she still faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

A third defendant, Richard Deal, 39, faces charges for accessory after the fact.

Hickory police arrested all three after numerous interviews from their response to a call regarding a death at Patricia Swink’s home on November 1, 2016. Police said the woman’s vehicle was also taken from her home, but was later recovered.

This case remains under investigation.