Teen charged with robbery of Charlotte business

- A Charlotte man has been charged for his involvement in a robbery and kidnapping in east Charlotte.

On Tuesday, officers were called about a suspicious vehicle in the 4900 block of Reagan Drive. When officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Rashawn William Coleman, they said they noticed a handgun and a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers discovered marijuana, two handguns and multiple packaged cell phones with Metro PCS labeling.

Coleman, 18, was placed under arrest after leading police on a brief foot chase.

The clothes Coleman was wearing, as well as his physical description matched surveillance pictures of the suspect from a robbery at the Metro PCS Store located at 4314 The Plaza on January 20.

An employee told police that two black men entered the store during her shift and forced her to turn over money and property from the business. She said the suspects then took off in a gray Chevrolet Impala.

Detectives determined that the packages in Coleman's vehicle were stolen during the robbery.

Coleman was taken into custody and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with robbery, consirpacy, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and kidnapping.