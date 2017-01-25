CMPD: Man arrested for murder of Matthews man in December

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have charged a local man with murder in connection to the shooting death of a Matthews man in December.

Martin Alexander Robinson, 18, is charged with killing Thomas McDonald, 22, along the 2500 block of Cross Point Circle in Matthews on Dec. 7, 2016.

Upon arrival, officers found McDonald suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation led detectives to identifying Robinson as a suspect in this case. Detectives determined Robinson had fled to and was likely living in Memphis, Tennessee.

Through coordinated efforts with the Memphis Police Department, Robinson was arrested without incident and taken to the Shelby County Jail in Tennessee.

Robinson is charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said the extradition process had already been implemented, but there is no current timetable on Robinson's return to Mecklenburg County.

This investigation remains ongoing.