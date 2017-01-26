City council cancels public meeting to discuss MLS proposal

- Charlotte City Council announced Thursday that they are canceling their special meeting for Friday to discuss the Major League Soccer proposal passed by Mecklenburg County Commissioners with the public.



This announcement was made no more than an hour after county commissioners voted 5-3 to pass the proposal.



RELATED: Mecklenburg County Commissioners vote in favor of MLS stadium



The statement released by city council said they have been discussing the opportunity and while it is very promising it is clear that they are not prepared to move forward at this time on the current soccer proposal.



"The council is interested in a future opportunity to pursue Major League Soccer with more information and time to allow for interactive dialogue with the community and appropriate due diligence on our part."

Mayor Robert released the following statement:



"We are canceling the City Council Friday 4 p.m. meeting scheduled to discuss the MLS deal.

Over the past several days, we have been discussing this opportunity, and while this is very promising, it is clear that we are not prepared to move forward at this time on the current soccer proposal.

The Council is interested in a future opportunity to pursue Major League Soccer with more information and time to allow for interactive dialogue with the community and appropriate due diligence on our part.

Any major decision we make needs to be considered as part of the bigger picture as we serve our entire community. Continued partnerships with sports positively impacts many of the initiatives we are working on, and we need to be diligent in planning a future where everyone wins.

We very much look forward to continued discussions."