Police release dash, body cam vidoes in shooting of Rodney Smith

- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police has released dash camera and body camera footage Thursday showing the deadly shooting of 18-year-old Rodney Smith by police.

The police department posted the YouTube videos on their website Thursday.

A judge ordered the release of the full and unedited video from the dash and body cams that captured the police shooting in north Charlotte last June.

Due to graphic content, FOX 46 Charlotte is not posting the body cam videos at this time.

DASH CAM VIDEOS. WARNING: Graphic Content

Officer Bell's dash cam

Officer Kiefer's dash cam

Officers shot and killed in June 2016 after he shot a man on a CATS bus.

The district attorney cleared the officers involved, calling the use of deadly force "justified" under North Carolina law.

