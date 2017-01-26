Concord woman injured in hit-and-run speaks about recovery; driver has not been caught Local News Concord woman injured in hit and run speaks about recovery; driver has not been caught It will be months before a Concord woman struck by a hit-and-run driver will be able to walk. Sybil Bralley has had multiple surgeries and still has one operation remaining on her leg.

It will be months before a Concord woman struck by a hit-and-run driver will be able to walk. Sybil Bralley has had multiple surgeries and still has one operation remaining on her leg.

The driver who hit Sybil nearly two weeks ago still has not been caught.

“I can’t really feel my lips. When my husband kissed me on the chin, I couldn’t feel it,” Sybil said.

Sybil’s eye socket was broken. Her jaw and cheek bones were shattered. She’s had surgery on her mouth, leg, shoulder and wrist.

Sybil can’t chew food and has to eat from a syringe, but through all of it, she’s grateful because she’s alive.

“Just because my lips won’t go up in a smiling direction doesn’t mean I’m not smiling on the inside because I can’t get through this without the joy of each day having breath in my lungs and being able to continue to be a wife and a mother to my three children,” Sybil said.

Sybil was struck by a hit-and-run driver almost two weeks ago on Friday, January 13, 2017. Just before 11:30 p.m. that night, she was walking along Highway 49 right across from the Auto Bell in Harrisburg.

Sheriff’s deputies said the driver of a white, four-door car hit Sybil and sped away. The person has not been caught.

Sybil’s husband, Dan Bralley, saw the driver hit Sybil.

“I’ll never forget when she got hit and I’ll never forget when I heard them hit the gas and take off down the road,” Dan said.

“I’m kind of angry that they would do such a thing and run. I feel like they’re a coward, and they need to take responsibility for their actions,” Sybil said.

Sybil is determined to heal. “I will be able to walk again. I will be able to talk again.”

And she’ll do it all for her family.

“I don’t want people to feel sorry for me necessarily, but I want them to see that we need to see every day as a blessing and to take advantage of what we have in front of usm" Sybil said.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve checked traffic cameras and surveillance from other businesses in that area, and they have not been able to get a good look at the car that hit Sybil.

If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.