CMPD: Person dies in hospital after shooting in northeast Charlotte

- One person is dead following a shooting incident Thursday night in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The shooting happened around 7:11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 along the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was transported to CMC-Main for treatment where he was pronounced dead shortly after. The identity of the victim will be released pending family notification.

CMPD said the initial investigation indicates that the man was transported to Mallard Creek Road by a third party.

No word what led to the shooting or how many suspects are involved. CMPD is working to determine the exact location of the crime scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.