Charlotte substitute teacher charged with sexually assaulting two girls

- A CMS substitute teacher is facing multiple charges after police say he sexually assaulted two elementary school girls.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say John Rader, 34, is charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a student by a teacher.

On Wednesday, January 11, detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit were notified by Charlotte Mecklenburg School police regarding an investigation concerning a sexual assault that involved a female student and substitute teacher at the Merry Oaks Elementary School.

During the investigation, the girl advised that her long-term substitute teacher, John Rader, had forcibly fondled her on multiple occasions.

A second girl was also identified and interviewed. Additional information and evidence gathered during the investigation led detectives in signing warrants for Rader’s arrest.

Earlier Thursday afternoon detectives arrested Rader at his home and transported him to police headquarters where he was interviewed. He was subsequently transported to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The Crimes Against Children Unit is currently working to determine if there are additional victims.



This remains an ongoing, active investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information concerning this case or the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public may also contact Detective O’Dell at 704-336-4466 with information concerning this case.