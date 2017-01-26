Man arrested in Florida for North Carolina veteran's death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Police in Miami have arrested a man wanted in the death of an Army veteran in North Carolina earlier this month.

Local media outlets reported that 21-year-old Jameel Malik Davidson of Fayetteville is charged with killing 86-year-old Gerald Gillespie on Jan. 18.

Police in Fayetteville say Davidson was arrested Wednesday evening by the U.S. Marshals Service. Investigators say Davidson was a neighbor of Gillespie's. Davidson is also charged with armed robbery.

Fayetteville Lt. Todd Joyce says Davidson is being held in Miami pending an extradition hearing to return to North Carolina.

Gillespie served 22 years. He was with the 82nd Airborne Division's 307th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team in 1953 and the 5th Special Forces unit during a tour in Vietnam.

Gillespie's daughter-in-law found his body Jan. 18.