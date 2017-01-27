No injuries reported in crash involving 2 Gaston Co. school buses

Posted:Jan 27 2017 07:48AM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 07:49AM EST

GASTON COUNTY, NC (FOX 46) - Emergency personnel responded to a crash involving two school buses Friday morning in Gaston County.

The incident happened on Crowders Creek Road and Unity Church Road. Two buses were passing each other and clipped mirrors, according to Gaston County Schools.

No injuries were reported.

