FOX 46 speaks to passenger in vehicle of driver shot, killed by CMPD officer

- FOX 46 Charlotte spoke one-on-one with the passenger involved in an apparent road rage incident Thursday where 28-year-old Josue Javer Diaz was shot and killed by an undercover Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer.

The passenger of the vehicle told FOX 46 Charlotte Diaz stopped the car at a red light and got out to apologize to the undercover officer after he sideswiped him.

The passenger said the undercover officer took out his gun and started shooting at Diaz, so Diaz ran from the undercover officer’s vehicle and tried to get back to his vehicle, but he didn’t make it.

The passenger said Diaz had a registered gun in the middle console of his vehicle and he didn’t even get a chance to get to it.

The passenger said the officers let Diaz lie in the middle of the road and didn’t attend to him.

This does not match what police reported Thursday afternoon.



RELATED: Man identified after shot, killed by CMPD officer during apparent road rage incident



According to investigators, an undercover detective was sitting in traffic near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Reddman Road, when another vehicle with two people inside sideswiped the officer's vehicle and took off.

The undercover officer followed the vehicle and at some point the driver, identified as Diaz, got out, pulled a gun and shots were fired. According to a police report, Diaz fired his weapon at the officer.



Diaz was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Both the detective and the suspect have been identified as Hispanic. Due to the undercover nature of the detective’s assignment, his name is being withheld.

Investigators said the detective has been placed on administrative leave.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said all officers involved are okay. They said a gun was recovered at the scene.

Police said the passenger was taken into custody.

FOX 46 Charlotte also spoke with the father of Josue who said he wants to know the truth about what happened when the undercover office shot and killed his son.



The City of Charlotte released the following statement: