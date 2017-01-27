Huntersville Police looking for suspect of hit-and-run

- Huntersville Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon.



The police department responded to a a report of a person hit by a vehicle on Reese Boulevard at Rose Commons Drive around 4:30 p.m.



Police said the man was seriously injured when a vehicle hit him as he was crossing the street. The suspect vehicle left the scene.



Police are investigating and have asked for any assistance from witnesses.



If you have information regarding this hit and run, please contact Sergeant Bruining at 704-464-5400.