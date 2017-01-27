5 facing more than 100 felony charges over car break-ins in Union County

- Five people have been arrested on 114 felony charged and 35 misdemeanor charges associated with a Wednesday morning crime spree near Waxhaw.

Union County Sheriff's deputies say the were called to the Briarcrest neighborhood early Wednesday morning about a car break-in. They found Cara Whichard, 18, sitting in a vehicle and learned that she had just dropped off four people in the neighborhood who broke into numerous unlocked vehicles and stole items.

Deputies arrested Whicard at the scene and impounded her vehicle.

After losing their getaway driver and getaway vehicle, the other four suspects found an unlocked vehicle at a residence with the key fob inside, deputies said. The four suspects then took off in the stolen vehicle and returned to Charlotte.

Deputies said they recovered the stolen vehicle near one of the suspect’s residences.

The individuals facing charges are listed as follows:

Cara Mishae Whichard, age 18 of 235 Sardis View Lane, Charlotte

Dela Euzene May – age 17 of 101 McDowell Street, Charlotte

Rayshun Anthony Hill - age 20 of 12601 Cedar Post Lane, Charlotte

Justice Isavion Styron – age 18 of 101 N. McDowell Street, Charlotte

Kevin Remelle Taylor – age 20 of 7413 William Reynolds Drive, Charlotte

All five suspects are facing the below crimes followed by the number of charges. Each suspect, except Whichard, face an additional charge of Motor Vehicle Theft.