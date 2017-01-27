WANTED: David Isaiah Hopper

David Isaiah Hopper is wanted for Felony Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation, Damage to Property, and Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device.

Hopper was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

On January 27, 2017, Hopper cut off his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of the 4600 block of Meadowfield Road, Charlotte.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hopper should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.