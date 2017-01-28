Pokemon Go players find body at Seminary school in Union County

- Deputies in union county are investigating after a body was found by a group of Pokemon Go players.

Deputies say a father and his children were playing Pokemon go when they came across the man's body in front of the Southern Evangelical Seminary and called 911.

Body found near Southern Evangelical Seminary on Tilley Morris Road. Deputies on scene investigating. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) January 28, 2017

Investigators say there aren't visible wounds to determine what might have killed the man but are treating the death suspicious until the cause can be determined.

"There are things we have to look at and sort of determine how some sort of injury might have occurred. I wouldn't call it significant at this point," said Union County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Tony Underwood.

The body is identified as 42-year-old, Andrew Michael Moore from the Weddington area. Police tell us there was no sign of a struggle at the scene and no obvious cause of death was noted.

No further details are available until the Medical Examiner completes the autopsy. FOX 46 Charlotte will continue to keep you updated with any new information.