Protest arrive at CLT airport over President Trump's ban on immigrants

Charlotte, NC (FOX 46) - Several people gathered at Charlotte Douglass Airport on Saturday night to protest President Trump's executive order banning some refugees from entering the U.S.
Protest started peacefully at the airport, but later in the evening a few people were arrested.
Other airports that saw protest were: JFK International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and San Francisco International Airport.
protest are under way at clt airport pic.twitter.com/E8Um91Qzal— Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) January 29, 2017