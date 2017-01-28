Protest arrive at CLT airport over President Trump's ban on immigrants

Protest take place at CLT airport
By: Brandon Smith

Posted:Jan 28 2017 11:57PM EST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 12:06AM EST

Charlotte, NC (FOX 46) - Several people gathered at Charlotte Douglass Airport on Saturday night to protest President Trump's executive order banning some refugees from entering the U.S. 

Protest started peacefully at the airport, but later in the evening a few people were arrested.

Other airports that saw protest were: JFK International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and San Francisco International Airport. 

 

