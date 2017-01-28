Protest arrive at CLT airport over President Trump's ban on immigrants Local News Protest arrive at CLT airport over President Trump's ban on immigrants Several people gathered at Charlotte Douglass Airport on Saturday night to protest President Trump's executive order banning some refugees from entering the U.S.

Protest started peacefully at the airport, but later in the evening a few people were arrested.

Other airports that saw protest were: JFK International Airport, Chicago O'Hare International, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and San Francisco International Airport.