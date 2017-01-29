Six protesters arrested at Charlotte Douglas over President Trump's executive order

Posted:Jan 29 2017 02:08PM EST

Updated:Jan 29 2017 03:40PM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (WJZY)- Six people were arrested Saturday night during protests at Charlotte Douglas International Airport over President Donald Trump’s executive order for `new vetting measures' to keep `radical Islamic terrorists' out of the United States.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX 46 Charlotte that officers and airport officials “encountered a small group of peaceful protesters” around 9 p.m. in the baggage claim area of the airport.

According to police, approximately 50 protesters formed in two distinct groups. A small group was protesting immigration and presidential executive orders. An additional group arrived and were protesting community related issues. Officers, along with Airport staff worked with organizers to facilitate lawful demonstrations. Subsequently, demonstrators transitioned to a more aggressive group, causing a disturbance in the airport terminal.

Because of public safety concerns, City Code has different requirements for demonstrating at the airport, police told us. The group was asked to leave the airport and some of the demonstrators refused. Six individuals were arrested for Resist, Obstruct and Delay and Second Degree Trespass.

Police identified the six arrested as:

Dhruv Pathak, 23, Second Degree Trespass
Samantha Valdez, 24, Second Degree Trespass
Eleanor Everette, 16, Second Degree Trespass
Michael Johnson, 24, Resist, Obstruct and Delay, Second Degree Trespass
Gloria Merriweather, 24, Second Degree Trespass
James Marsicano, 23, Resist, Obstruct and Delay, Second Degree Trespass
 
More protests are organized for Sunday afternoon and evening.
 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories