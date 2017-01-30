Police: Driver crashes into library after avoiding traffic stop Local News Police: Driver crashes into library after avoiding traffic stop Work will start at the library of Johnson and Wale University after a driver crashed into it trying to escape a traffic stop Sunday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said it all started as a routine traffic stop after a wrong-way driver refused to stop for police around 8:30 p.m.



The driver turned onto Cedar Street and then crashed into the library. The driver jumped out of the car and ran. The person is still on the loose.



CMPD says that at no time were officers engaged in a vehicle pursuit. They also say one person sitting in the library at the time of the crash was taken into the hospital, but will be okay.



The investigation is ongoing.