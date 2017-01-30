7 dogs found shot, killed on road in Union County

- Information is needed to help deputies locate whoever is responsible for shooting and killing seven dogs found along a roadside in Union County.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the dogs were found last Friday on Morgan Academy Road in Monroe, NC, but they appear to have been there for some time.

The dogs were identified as three hunting dogs, three German Shepherd mixes and one mix. No microchips were found to help identify their owner.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 704-238-3789 or CrimeStoppers at 704-283-5600.