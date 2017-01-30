Sidewalk vandalized with anti-LGBT comments

Photo via Ailen Arreaza
Photo via Ailen Arreaza

Posted:Jan 30 2017 11:11AM EST

Updated:Jan 30 2017 11:11AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for the person who left racist comments in wet sidewalk concrete.

A woman woke up Sunday morning to the comments outside her house on North Davidson Street in NoDa.

The comments were made about African Americans and the LGBT community.

If you have any information on this incident be sure to contact CMPD.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories