Union Co. mother in custody after on the run with young daughter

- A Union County mother accused of taking her 5-year-old daughter has turned herself in to the United States Marshal's Office in Union County.



Autumn Raine Newberry-Rape was with Kristy Lynn Brooks, 35, when she surrendered. Autumn was turned over to her biological father who she has not seen since December 2015, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.



RELATED: Union Co. mom accused of taking 5-year-old daughter



The sheriff's office said Brooks has been hiding from authorities for several weeks after a District Court Judge issued a custody order for her in late December 2016. A criminal arrest warrant was issued against her in January 2017 for felony abduction of a child.



Brooks is booked into the Union County Jail and bond is pending.

