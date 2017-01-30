Corporal and deceased K9 honored by Cornelius Police Department

- Corporal Derek Queen and K9 Dag have been recognized by the Cornelius Police Department as "Employee of the Quarter" for October through December 2016 and the "2016 Officer of the Year."

Corporal Queen has been employed with the Cornelius Police Department since December 10, 2010. K9 Dag served as Officer Queen's partner since joining the agency on October 8, 2012, according to the department.

Along with performing their daily duties, Corporal Queen and K9 Dag helped Homeland Security at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport for approximately 1 ½ years.

During this time, the department said they were directly responsible for the seizure of approximately $597,000 in cash believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

Corporal Queen and K9 Dag had one alert resulting in the seizure of approximately $157,000 in cash. In another incident, Corporal Queen and K9 Dag located almost ½ Kilo of cocaine hidden in a powder milk bag resulting in a 2-year federal sentence for the suspect.

K9 Dag become a vital part of the Cornelius Police Department. According to police, not only did K9 Dag serve the town and department, he became Corporal Queen's trusted partner for more than four years.

Sadly, K9 Dag had to be put to sleep on October 28, 2016 after his health declined rapidly. Corporal Queen's actions reflect favorably upon himself, the department, and the Town of Cornelius, police say.