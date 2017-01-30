WANTED: Davon Montae Davis

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a man who they say is wanted on multiple charges and violated his pre-trial release by cutting off his electronic monitoring device.

Davon Montae Davis is wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm by a felon, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Officers said Davis was court ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trail release. On Monday, Jan. 30 he cut it off, and was last known to be in the area of 303 E. Trade Street.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis is asked to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at (704) 432-888, option #3 or call 911.