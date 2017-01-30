Police: Man arrested in connection to 2 Subway robberies

- The Matthews Police Department arrested a local man in connection to two robberies at Subway after a concerned resident called police in reference to a suspicious person.

Officers said around 9:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30 they received a call from a concerned citizen stating there was a suspicious person in the park lying on a bench.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the man and found out he was in possession of marijuana. While being taken into custody police noticed he fit the description of a suspect wanted in connection to two recent Subway robberies on Matthews Station Street.

Officers said the man was identified as Jimar Maliq Slagle. He was formally charged for the two robberies and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

"This is a prime example of how much we as law enforcement depend on and need assistance from the public to partner in the safety and protection of our community. We encourage the public to always call their local law enforcement agency when something just doesn’t seem right," said the Town of Matthews Police in a written statement released on Monday.