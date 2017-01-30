Lancaster mom, boyfriend sentenced in death of 5-year-old daughter

- A Lancaster man accused of beating his then girlfriend's 5-year-old child to death in 2013 and the girl's mother who police say failed to protect her daughter were sentenced Monday in Lancaster County.

On Monday a judge sentenced Philip Bryan Gleason to 38 years in prison on charges of voluntary manslaughter and child neglect, according to the Lancaster County Solicitor's Office. His wife, then girlfriend at the time, April Gleason was sentenced to 18 years for three counts of unlawful neglect of a child.

Police have said in court hearings that Soren Chilson died after her skull was smashed.

Phillip Gleason's lawyer, Chris Wellborn, has previously argued that his client is innocent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.