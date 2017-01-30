Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Alexander Tavon Miller (Source: CMPD) Local News Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in northeast Charlotte A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man late last week in northeast Charlotte.

On January 26, Officers with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road about an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, who has been identified as 20-year-old Stephon Gregory White, was taken to CMC-Main where he later died.

Investigators say the shooting happened in the 6200 block of Bells Mill Drive and that White was driven to the 8700 block of Mallard Creek Road before the driver of the vehicle stopped and called for Medic.

The suspect, Alexander Tavon Miller, 21, turned himself in to the custody of his attorney Monday morning. He has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.