Police: Man arrested for drunk driving with kids in the car Local News Police: Man arrested for drunk driving with kids in the car A local man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly drunk driving with children in the car.

It happened Saturday in Rock Hill when Kenneth Bennett got pulled over on Dave Lyle Boulevard. Police said as Bennett pulled over, he switched seats in the car while a woman but the officer noticed.

Bennett then was reportedly not cooperative and then threatened the officer, even saying he hopes the cop dies.

He now faces DUI and threatening the life of a public employee.