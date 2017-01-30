Video released from 2012 deadly shooting involving CMPD officer Local News Video released from 2012 deadly shooting involving CMPD officer Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released dash-cam video Monday in connection to the 2012 deadly shooting of Michael Laney that involved a CMPD officer.

The video was ordered to be released by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell.

CMPD Statement Regarding Court Order:

"The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department supports the decision by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Lisa C. Bell to publicly release the video.

The release of the footage is consistent with the CMPD’s protocol. Our preference is to always allow for a thorough investigation with the intent to have all sides presented. We do not oppose the release of video evidence after a case has been thoroughly investigated and adjudicated."

To watch the video in full, CLICK HERE.

On July 2, 2012, while on patrol, officers spotted a man driving a red scooter on Beatties Ford Road. Officers attempted to stop the scooter because it matched the description of a vehicle used to flee the scene of an armed robbery in which the victim was shot.

That robbery was committed at 505 Beatties Ford Road on June 25, 2012.

According to CMPD, the officers lost sight of the scooter. They later briefed third shift patrol officers to "Be On the Look Out" for a red scooter being driven by a black man.

Third shift began at 10:15 p.m. that night. Police said a little more than an hour later, officers located a red scooter as it drove along Beatties Ford Road. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop until he jumped off the scooter and ran toward Crestview Drive.

As Officers Anthony Holzhauer and Ryan Shields c​aught up with the driver in the front yard, a struggle ensued. As they attempted to take him into custody, the driver reached for a handgun that was in his waistband. Officer Holzhauer fired his service pistol striking the suspect.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Deangelo Laney, was pronounced dead at the scene, which was later determined to be Laney's home address​. A handgun, which was in the possession of the suspect, was recovered at the scene, police say.

Both Holzhauer and Shields were patrol officers assigned to the Metro Division when the shooting occurred. Officer Anthony Holzhauer has been a member of the CMPD since January 25, 2010. He is currently assigned to the South Division. Officer Ryan Shields has been a member of the CMPD since January 12, 2009. He is currently assigned to the Canine Unit.