Family of 4-year old with leukemia asks for "Obamacare" to stay

Family of a 4-year old girl fighting leukemia spoke out, in favor of the Affordable Care Act, along with others in Charlotte.

"We don't know what we're facing," Brenda James Stanback said. "We really don't."

Stanback and her granddaughter, Natiya James, spoke at an NAACP press conference where the message was "healthcare is a human right."

This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing federal agencies to "ease the burden" of Obamacare.

There's no telling what will happen to Obamacare and what plan will, potentially, replace it. The 4-year old's grandmother said whatever happens, they can't fight leukemia alone.

Congressional leaders have set a goal of repealing and replacing Obamacare by August.