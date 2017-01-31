I-77 reopens after two accidents near Exit 11

- Crews responded to two separate crashes on both sides of the interstate Tuesday morning.



The first accident happened on I-77 NB near Exit 11. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police told FOX 46 Charlotte four construction workers were hit by an oncoming vehicle. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The two lanes blocked off are now open.



As crews cleaned up I-77 NB a truck punctuated a tank causing a fuel spill across the southbound part of the interstate near Exit 11.



Emergency crews shut down all lanes of I-77 SB for the fuel spill cleanup. Traffic is being directed to Brookshire Boulevard, causing backups.



Two lanes are now open on I-77 SB while crews continue to cleanup the spill.