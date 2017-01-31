Shelby woman celebrates lottery win with the 'two-step'

- A Shelby woman is all smiles after winning $150,000 playing the $500 cash scratch-off game this past weekend.



Tina Rahming stopped by the Super Dave's Quick Stop on Earl Road in Shelby and bought two $5 tickets.



When she realized one of her tickets was a $150,000 winner, she immediately hid it in her shoe before rushing to her fiance, Larry Hogue.



Tina ran into the Golden Corral in Shelby where Larry is the manager.



“She ran around in a couple of circles screaming,” Hogue said. “People kept asking, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And then she started dancing. Did the two-step right in the store!”



“I just couldn’t help it,” said Rahming recalling the moment. “I was happy!”



Tina claimed her prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh with her family by her side.



Ticket sales from games like $500 Cash made it possible for the lottery to raise more than $634 million for the state last year.