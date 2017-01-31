Tuesday is National Plan for Vacation Day

Hey did you know Tuesday is a very special day?

January 31, 2017 is National Plan for Vacation Day and cheapflights.com is giving travelers a heads up on the best time to book getaways.

The company said the best window for cheap flights can vary anywhere from 84 days in advance for flights to London, England to 145 days in Chicago. Research shows 51 percent of people who planned ahead took their vacations while 39 percent of non-planners ended up skipping their holidays.

Cheapflights recommends that in order to get the most out of your vacation time and budget, plan now both when to fly and when to buy.

For a complete list of destinations and times CLICK HERE!