ARREST WARRANTS: Auto City owner accused of pocketing customer warranty/insurance payments

- The owner of Charlotte used car dealership Auto City LLC is accused of pocketing customer warranty and GAP insurance payments, according to felony arrest warrants obtained by FOX 46 Charlotte.

We told you last week that Auto City owner Evgenii Desiatnikov had been arrested on two felony charges of obtaining property through false pretense following a FOX 46 investigation that aired last fall which detailed allegations from former employees that the dealership was selling knowingly faulty salvage vehicles to unsuspecting customers.

According to the arrest warrants, Desiatnikov scammed Gina Hill, one of the customers FOX 46 interviewed in the report.

The warrants state Desiatnikov “knowingly and designedly with the intent to cheat and defraud, obtained $600.00 from Gina Hill by means of a false pretense which was calculated to deceive and did deceive. The false pretense consisted of the following: Sold a third party warranty and GAP insurance to customer, but did not submit application nor money to third party provider.”

A second warrant also accuses Desiatnikov of doing the same thing to a customer named Leslie Smith.

The warrants were signed off by Inspector Christopher Houston of the DMV License & Theft Bureau’s Huntersville office.

Desiatnikov bonded out of jail last week on a $5,000 secured bond.

If convicted, his charges are typically punishable by up to two years in prison for each count.