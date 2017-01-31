CMPD warn public of fraud scheme at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning the public of a man attempting to scam people while they’re at the airport.

Police said Andrews Paul Field, 51, has been posing as a business man and will strike up conversations with people at the airport. He will then ask for a very specific amount of money with claims that the airport will not let him back on the plane to get his suitcase that has his money in it and that he needs to pay for parking.

He is also going up to people saying he is behind on utilities and needs assistance, police said.

Field has used the same scams to obtain money from folks at numerous airport locations across the country, both in the airport and in the parking deck. He has also been charged in many other states, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Field for obtaining property by false pretenses for an incident that occurred here in Charlotte.

Field is described as a white male, approximately 6’0” tall and 160 lbs.

Police said Field is a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history. He may be staying at a nearby hotel/motel and walking to the airport or to a long-term lot and riding bus to the terminal.

If anyone believes that they have been a victim to Field’s scam, they are asked to contact 311 to file a report or contact 911 at the time of the incident. If anyone knows his whereabouts they are also asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.