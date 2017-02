Man shot outside of vehicle in Dallas, police search for suspects Local News Man shot outside of vehicle in Dallas, police search for suspects Police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday night in Dallas.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 along the 500 block of E. Carpenter Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot outside of a vehicle. He was transported to the hospital for treatment. No word on the severity of injuries at this time.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.