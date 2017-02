2 cars hit by gunfire, police search for suspects Local News 2 cars hit by gunfire, police search for suspects Police are looking for suspects who fired shots hitting at least two cars in northwest Charlotte.

- Police are looking for suspects who fired shots hitting at least two cars in northwest Charlotte.

The incident happened along Hovis Road, near Brookshire and I-85.

Officers said they chased a car after they saw someone fire shots from inside a vehicle. The suspects were able to flee from the scene.

No injuries have been reported.