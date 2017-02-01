Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in south Charlotte

Posted:Feb 01 2017 07:18AM EST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 07:18AM EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person is dead after a crash overnight in south Charlotte.

32-year-old Jon Guthrie died when he crashed his car into a utility pole at South Tryon Street and Remount Road just after midnight Wednesday.

Guthrie was not wearing a seat belt and speed does appear to have played a role in the crash, according to police.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol is related in the crash.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in -- includes Advertiser Stories