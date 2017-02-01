CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person is dead after a crash overnight in south Charlotte.
32-year-old Jon Guthrie died when he crashed his car into a utility pole at South Tryon Street and Remount Road just after midnight Wednesday.
Guthrie was not wearing a seat belt and speed does appear to have played a role in the crash, according to police.
Police said it is unknown if alcohol is related in the crash.
Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - One person is dead after a crash overnight in south Charlotte.