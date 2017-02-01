Suspect arrested after robbery at NW Charlotte convenience store

- One person has been arrested in a robbery/shooting incident that happened in northwest Charlotte Wednesday morning.



Police said the suspect robbed the 7-Eleven on the 100 block of West Sugar Creek Road. While he was in the convenience store he fired one round and a customer was shot in the foot. The victim was taken to CMC-University with non-life threatening injuries to the foot.



The suspect left the scene and officers set up a perimeter and located the suspect with the help from a K-9 team.



The suspect was found at a nearby hotel. A firearm was seized and he was arrested.

NOW: Police have suspect in custody after armed robbery at 1100 W. Sugar Creek Rd. @FOX46News #fox46 pic.twitter.com/6H90vpb4Wb — Felicia Lawrence (@FeliciaFOX46) February 1, 2017