Police: Three men charged after racing dirt bikes in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46) - Three suspects have been charged for their involvement in dirt bike racing Tuesday night.
Officers responded to a careless/reckless driving call for service in north Charlotte at Capps Hill Mine Road and Milan Road where people where racing dirt bikes.
When officers arrived one of the suspects tried to hit an officer with the dirt bike. Several of the suspects were taken into custody.
Bobby Abraham, Marks Monds and Kevin Jackson were all charged.
